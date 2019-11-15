Block committees established to curb illegal activities at PRB flats

Block committees have been established at the Public Rental Board flats to curb illegal activities.

Acting General Manager Patrick Veu says there are a good number of people who strictly abide by the tenancy agreement.

However, he says there are others who breach the agreement which paints a negative picture of PRB estates.

Article continues after advertisement

Veu says the Board counsels tenants who breach their agreement, issue warnings and eviction notices for serious breaches.

“We have established block committees for each block and there is an estate committee as well. We undertake two rounds of schedule meetings annually in every PRB estate and also pocket meetings as and when the need arises.”

He adds the Board installed CCTV cameras at the Raiwai rental estates and is rolling it out to other rental estates.