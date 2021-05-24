Home

News

Blinken’s visit bodes well for trade relations between Fiji and US

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 17, 2022 5:00 am
[Source: File Photo]

The recent visit by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Fiji will have a positive ripple effect for Fiji.

According to Fiji’s Permanent Secretary to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad this will also play a huge role in Fiji’s trade relations with the US.

Prasad says the bilateral meeting with Secretary Blinken opened up discussions on how to improve trade relations between the two countries.

“We expect that over the next few months and few years, that opportunities for Fiji’s ginger, turmeric, kava, rum, sugar, the visibility of these export items into the US will increase and if there are some obstacles within the US, over which the US has some influence, then the US Government will look at removing those obstacles and trying to be as helpful as possible.”

Prasad adds that the US remains a large trade partner of Fiji and the US is keen to expand trade between the two countries.

