Bleak Christmas for Naividamu families

It will be a bleak Christmas for families of Naividamu in Macuata following the devastation caused by TC Yasa on Thursday.

10 homes were completely destroyed in the height of the Category 5 cyclone.

Another 10 houses are without roofs or walls.

Village headman Tomasi Vuli says it’s the first time they have experienced a cyclone of this magnitude.

All their plantations have been destroyed leaving them will supply that will only last for about four days.

With Christmas barely a week away, Vuki says they will have to make do with what they have and any assistance they may get.

Families whose homes were damaged are now living with other relatives.

Rehabilitation has also started in the village.

Today, villages are clearing out fallen trees and picking up pieces of timber and roofing iron left behind by TC Yasa.