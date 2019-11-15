Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today|Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands|Australia stands ready to assist Fiji|China’s Red Cross donates $210, 000|Lekutu Bridge damaged|Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds|TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams|Some places in Bua still inaccessible|Communication a major issue|Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|
Full Coverage

News

Bleak Christmas for Naividamu families

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 4:56 pm

It will be a bleak Christmas for families of Naividamu in Macuata following the devastation caused by TC Yasa on Thursday.

10 homes were completely destroyed in the height of the Category 5 cyclone.

Another 10 houses are without roofs or walls.

Article continues after advertisement

Village headman Tomasi Vuli says it’s the first time they have experienced a cyclone of this magnitude.

All their plantations have been destroyed leaving them will supply that will only last for about four days.

With Christmas barely a week away, Vuki says they will have to make do with what they have and any assistance they may get.

Families whose homes were damaged are now living with other relatives.

Rehabilitation has also started in the village.

Today, villages are clearing out fallen trees and picking up pieces of timber and roofing iron left behind by TC Yasa.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.