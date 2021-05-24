Blackrock holds its first training course

A United Nations Child Protection and Comprehensive Protection of Civilian Course was opened at the Black Rock Training Facility in Nadi.

The regional course that will be for three weeks will end in early May and is the first for the RFMF’s Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Centre in Nadi which is under the Joint Task Force Command.

The course is being attended by officers from the Australian Defence Force, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police Force, and Fiji Corrections Service.

However, officers from Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Kiribati could not attend the training due to travel restrictions.

Defence Advisor to the Australian High Commission in Fiji, Colonel Kane Wright says such a course will set the tone for Fiji’s regional engagements as training opportunities are shared with the region’s military and police representatives preparing them for operations defending the defenceless in conflict-ridden parts of the world.



[Photo: Supplied]

Wright adds that the Blackrock Training Camp is a testament to the commitment Fijians have made to the prosperity and security of the Pacific region and the world.

The Course was opened by the Defence Advisor to the Australian High Commission in Fiji, Colonel Kane Wright and also present at the opening were the Commander RFMF Major-General Jone Kalouniwai and the Commissioner of the Fiji Police Force Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.



[Photo: Supplied]