News

Blackrock camp project signifies strong Vuvale Partnership

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 15, 2021 4:40 pm

The Fiji Military Forces Blackrock camp project in Nadi is an indication of the strong Vuvale Partnership that Fiji and Australia have.

While touring the site today, Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja stated the joint efforts by the locals and Australians are commendable.

Seselija says even during the pandemic, the two countries stuck to their plan of ensuring the project is completed this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know a lot of other things would be shutting down and slowing down as they did all around the world but to see this kind of construction work continuing it does two things: it delivers that long term capacity but it also creates local employment at a time when I know there were serious hits to the economy.”

The Minister was briefed on a few points regarding the Blackrock project and how it will play a key role in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions not only for Fiji but the Pacific.

Seselja says he is impressed with the work that has been carried out.

The project is estimated to cost around $40 million.

