Blackrock Camp is a magnificent facility: NZ Chief of Army

New Zealand Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, says the Blackrock Camp in Nadi is a magnificent training facility that will definitely boost the Fiji military’s capabilities.

After arriving in Fiji for the first time on an official visit on Monday, Boswell was taken on a tour of the multimillion-dollar Camp in Votualevu.

He says the RFMF, in particular, has a significant opportunity to establish it as a world-class training facility, not just for the military, but across government and non-government organizations, in particular with respect to the execution of peacekeeping missions and operations.

“You know, I’m envious of some of the capabilities that you have a black rock and I wish the RFMF every success as they now understand just how good a facility they’ve got, and they put it to great use.”

Boswell was also in Fiji to visit the Officer Cadet School (OCS) of New Zealand, who have been in the country since July 1st, taking part in the exercise “Veiliutaki”.