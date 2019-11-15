Home

Black Rock undertake UN standard training

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 19, 2020 12:17 pm
Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at the Black Rock training camp in Votualevu, Nadi. [Source: Fiji olice]

Fiji has a proud reputation as a regional hub for police in peacekeeping, training and pre-deployment preparation.

This was highlighted by the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu while speaking at the conclusion of a Protective Motor Vehicle Tactics and Technical Procedures Course.

Tudravu says the Black Rock training camp in Votualevu, Nadi has been given the opportunity to undertake the United Nations Standard training considering the evolving peacekeeping landscape.

He says Police are trained to resolve conflict and have recently established footprints in new mission areas as leaders.

The Acting Police Commissioner adds officers should be well equipped with the necessary knowledge to be able to face any difficult situation.

Meanwhile, six members of the Fiji Police Force graduated from the Course at the Military Training site in Lautoka today.

Tudravu acknowledged the 34 participants for their dedication in the three weeks training.

The Acting Commissioner of Police also took part in a tree planting program as part of Government’s renewed effort to continue the fight against climate change and to protect Fiji’s environment.

