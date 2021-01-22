Bitumen stock sufficient for three months: FRA

The Fiji Road Authority has secured enough bitumen to last the next three months.

Bitumen is a mixture of hydrocarbons obtained naturally or as a residue from petroleum distillation and it’s used for road surfacing and roofing.

Due to a congestion at the Auckland, New Zealand Port during Christmas period, the FRA was unable to receive its stock on time affecting road work.

Article continues after advertisement

FRA acting chief executive Kamal Prasad says the first consignment of 100 tonnes of bitumen was received on Tuesday which will last the next six to seven days.

Prasad says another 600 tonnes will be coming in the country tomorrow.

“We should be plane sailing from there because end of February we’ve got 10, 000 tonnes coming in so the supplier has told us that is what the consignment will be. So we should be good after this – but hoping the weather sticks with us.”

The FRA resumed rehabilitation on major roads around the country this week.