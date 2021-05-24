Home

Birthing Units centralized to improve services

Praneeta Prakash
February 19, 2022

The birthing units around the country have been centralized at certain health facilities to improve services.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says ten years ago, women were able to deliver at any health facility including nursing station or health center.

However, his team found out that there were incidents of untoward complications occasionally, especially in the rural areas.

Doctor Waqainabete says following this, birthing services were centralized.

“The reason why they have been centralized in these areas is to ensure that we have quality in terms of support and midwives. We cannot put in every facility. We have 200 facilities so they are concentrating in these areas.”

Doctor Waqainabete says the completion of the 200-bed extension at CWM Hospital will support the birthing needs in the Lami-Nausori Corridor.

The birthing unit at the CWM Hospital is expected to complete by the end of this year.

The Minister for Health says the second phase has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

