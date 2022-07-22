Birthday celebrations to have the biggest kite fight competition

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Head Office, Suva.

The Kite Fight competition will be the most expected event in the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 68th birthday celebrations.

FBC Events Co-coordinator Amelia Rigsby says the event will draw in more people and the competition is the first of its kind to be held during the celebrations.

Rigsby says the celebrations this year will be massive as the 68 participants will have supporters to cheer them on during the competition.

“So the kite fight competition will start at 9am, we will have registrations for people that will be participating and then we will begin the competition proper at 10am.Later on in the afternoon thats when the entertainment will begin, we are going to have a huge stage like we always do with our past festivals.”



FBC Events Co-coordinator Amelia Rigsby.

Rigsby says there will also be live bands performing during the day, including food stalls and rides for children.

She adds it will be a great family event and a way for FBC to thank its viewers and listeners, who have supported the FBC family over the past 68 years.

The Kite fight competition together with the 68th FBC birthday celebrations will be held at the Albert Park next week Saturday.