News

Birth certificate name check tool for voters

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 23, 2022 12:00 pm
Supervisor of Fijian Elections, Mohammed Saneem.[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has prepared a birth certificate name check tool so that Fijians who may not have one, can still upgrade to the blue voter card.

Supervisor of Fijian Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the FEO has managed to secure access to data from the Births, Deaths and Marriages registry.

This will enable FEO staff to carry out direct name verification of individuals in the field.

Article continues after advertisement

“This tool will be able to locate you under Births, Deaths and Marriages data if you provide us with the exact name and spelling of the name, together with your date of birth. We also verify gender on the system. If you provide us with spellings that are different, it will not locate you on the BDM data.”

The FEO has so far facilitated 223 name change applications.

Saneem adds that 21,165 women who did not have names matched with the BDM records previously have already upgraded to the blue voter card and their names are now verifiable against the BDM data.

 

 

