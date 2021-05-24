Biomining an option for Vunato rubbish dump

Biomining has been presented as an option for the Lautoka City Council to stop the Vunato Rubbish Dump constantly catching fire.

Permanent Secretary of Environment Joshua Wycliffe says they are concerned about these fires because the resulting smoke is a health hazard.

Wycliffe says they have been working on a solution.

“We have provided them with conceptual ideas as to how we can provide tactical assistance in terms of environmental inputs. A key area that we have been thinking about and we are yet to work on in the coming weeks is exploring biomining.”

Biomining is a process where rubbish is treated with bio organisms or natural elements like air and sunlight.

However, according to Wycliffe, the onus is on the LCC to introduce a plan of action at the dump as they are the owners.

He adds they want to ensure it’s a long term result.

In the last 4 years, the dump has caught fire 4 times.