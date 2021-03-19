Biodiversity under threat, establishment of parks to address issue

Man-made activities and climate change are creating a huge impact on our biodiversity.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says there are places in parts of the country where we’ve lost the diversity in our natural resources, adding this is evident in the flora and fauna area.

“There are issues that are generated by us, the farmers, and household sector, the commercial and industrial sector. The rise in population is putting pressure on land to be converted from virgin forest to agriculture or for a residential area. That is threatening our biodiversity or biological resources. Pressure for food.”

Article continues after advertisement

To address the issue, Dr Reddy says the Ministry last year embarked on a 50/50 target where they will create biodiversity parks.

“Kalokolevu village is the first where we established a biodiversity park. On the 1st of March this year, we launched this park where we established sitting spaces, we established native forests trees such as Kaudamu, Dakua, Kauvula, Yasi and others. Mr Speaker, we are establishing the other 49 progressively.”

Biodiversity parks can also be used as an educational area where students and research groups can conduct assessments.