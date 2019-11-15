Biodiversity critical to sustained agriculture

The Agriculture Ministry is hopeful the livestock sector will grow to help us reduce the reliance on import, but at the same time is does not want to achieve this at the expense of biodiversity.

Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says farmers need to fence their livestock paddocks as un-tethered animals often cause problems such as overgrazing of native plants.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry will assist 528 farmers with fencing materials and forest tree species will be planted outside the fence areas to restore and rehabilitate what has been damaged.

“We are part of this environment and therefore we need to protect it and we will be providing you with fencing materials which you will fence your animals and at the same time we will give you ten seedlings of three species that will benefit your and the environment.”

Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe says biodiversity plays an important role in agriculture.

“Agriculture has been enabled by biodiversity. Like for instance the fertility of the soil and the nitrogen context, everything is being governed and directed by biodiversity.”

The project is funded through the German Environment Fund STAR Fiji Ridge-to-Reef Project which will be carried out in six catchment areas in Ba, Labasa, Rewa/Waidina, Tunuloa, Tuva, and Vunivia.