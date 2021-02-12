“Biman stuck with Ahluwalia”, PM

Serious allegations have been labelled against National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking from the Northern Division, Bainimarama claims the NFP Leader cultivated a close relationship with former Vice-Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

He further alleges that Prasad then influenced Ahluwalia him to attack former Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra and to get his wife a promotion in USP.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to say that Biman had an agenda. He stuck with Ahluwalia when he came in. I understand the interview that was done, with Ahluwalia to bring him as VC, he answered all the right questions. Until he got in and he started to divert from what he was supposed to do because Biman – Biman stuck with him from the beginning because Biman had two agendas. One was to attack Professor Rajendra (Rajesh Chandra) and he attacked Professor Rajendra, and the other one, he stuck up to Ahluwalia so that his wife can get that post.”

Dr Rajni Chand has been appointed Director for the Centre of Flexible Learning.

Bainimarama further alleges that Professor Biman instigated a walkout of Opposition MPs last Monday because he was trying to avoid any discussion about his wife’s appointment.

“They walked out, I said at the behest of one man. This was Biman, Biman led them out. They stayed out and I know that he led them, out because of the fact that he wanted to hide his wife’s appointment. His wife was not supposed to be appointed in that position, everybody knows that.”

Prasad says his wife is a highly qualified woman in her own right who is smashing glass ceilings as a beacon for other young women.

He adds that Dr Chand has always believed in and promoted meritocracy and earned her new appointment on merit.

The NFP Leader says the party considers Bainimarama’s comments as misogynistic.