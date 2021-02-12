Biman should do the right thing and get his wife to resign: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad did not utter a word when parliament covered the 2017 USP report last week.

Bainimarama says this is when Opposition used the opportunity to attack government.

The PM says Professor Biman Prasad stayed silent knowing he would be caught out with his wife’s promotion.

Article continues after advertisement

“Everyone knows his wife has nil experience in that post. As per USP policy the post should have been advertised internationally. But that was never done. It was done locally to suit Biman’s wife. And the sad thing is someone even went to the extent of trying to justify her appointment by saying the immigration would not allow anyone from overseas to take the post. They think we’re a bunch of kids.

The Head of Government says Professor Biman Prasad should do the right thing and get his wife to resign.

“Resign or he will always be seen and referred to as a whip. He should be embarrassed in allowing the issue to fester. He is endorsing corruption by letting his wife continue in that post. He keeps referring to me as a dictator. Really he lacks the strong and decisive leadership which is needed. Which is of course shown in the acceptance of his wife’s promotion. He said there was great opposition from the Unions, from the NGOs and the political parties but why isn’t anyone surprised.”

Bainimarama says the issue here is about good governance.

“Some teachers and professors have stated within the week it is something that has been lacking in the way Pal Ahluwalia does his business. Again I can’t figure out why Biman is always attacking the military. Maybe in 1987, somebody from the force gave him a clip in the ear but he should go out and see what the military did for the people of this nation during and after the last two storms, while he occupies his mind defending the indefendable”

The PM says everyone is starting to witness the bullying and threatening tactics that is now prevalent in USP.

Dr Rajni Chand is the wife of Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad and Bainimarama alleges she got the promotion because Prasad has close ties to former head of USP Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The NFP Leader has denied any unethical dealings.

“She is a highly qualified and exemplary woman in her own right. Personally I am very proud of her and her academic achievements. Dr Rajni Chand has always believed and promoted meritocracy and she has earned her appointment on merit.”

Former USP Vice Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia has refused to comment on allegations from the Prime Minister.