Biman remembers Independence Day

There was exuberance, elation and a feeling of freedom in the air on 10th October 1970 says the Fiji National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad who comes from a rice farming community in Dreketi, was in class two at the time and still remembers what the day was like.

Professor Prasad says still remembers the feeling of jubilation and happiness when Fiji became independent.

“I can vividly remember those little plastic balls of juice that every little kid who was part of the celebration got that and the little noble banner blue flag”

The NFP Leader says there were celebrations all around the country as everyone felt a sense of pride and patriotism.

“I think what I remember because there was a Central celebration in Dreketi so all the schools from the surrounding area – primary schools and there was one Junior secondary school, so the celebration was with all the schools coming together”

Professor Prasad says a lot of development started days after independence and the first project in his community was the construction of a road.

He says people’s incomes and lifestyles have slowly changed and the living standards got better.

The NFP Leader says it gives him satisfaction that as little kids they were part of the journey of development in this country.

He also says that he is proud to be the leader of NFP on 50 years of Independence as his predecessors played an important role in the peaceful negotiation of independence from Britain.