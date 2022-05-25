Billions spent on infrastructure development: Bainimarama

The Fijian Government has spent billions of dollars to ensure Fijians are safe and continue to access adequate roads and transportation infrastructure.

Opening the new Higgins Asphalt Plant in Suva today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says those funds were used to build, repair, and rehabilitate roads, bridges, and crossings damaged by natural disasters.

“Producing a world standard road surfacing product locally is not a luxury for Fiji – it’s a critical need. Stronger, more sustainable roads, built for a rapidly changing climate, are an important way we can mitigate some of the crushing impacts of climate change on our people.”

Bainimarama says the new plant has already achieved gender parity in its engineering workforce, with women accounting for more than half of the engineering workforce.

“My Government is committed to leaving no Fijian behind, and the Higgins plant is helping make that possible. This state of the art facility has the capacity to also produce a cold asphalt mix; one that can be transported to any part of Fiji and can be stored on-site for months.”

Higgins Fiji Manager Ray Edwards adds that they have been in the business for over a decade and says nothing beats investing in Fiji.

He stresses that plans are in place to establish additional asphalt plants in other parts of Fiji, apart from the Central and Western Divisions.