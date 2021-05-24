Bill to strengthen Investment Fiji’s role

The Investment Fiji Bill will equip Investment Fiji with the necessary tools and attitudes, as well as a clear focus on what the country requires.

Minister of Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya says the Bill gives Investment Fiji the much-needed scope to become a full-fledged Investment Promotion Agency.

According to Koya, the Bill represents a significant shift from their current monitoring, enforcement, and administrative responsibilities, as it was previously used as a scapegoat by agencies.

“In order to ensure that there is transparency and accountability in its reporting, Investment Fiji has a monitoring and evaluation system. They are able to effectively monitor the work carried out.”

According to Koya, the Bill not only alludes to the restructuring of Investment Fiji, but also provides avenues for all other relevant agencies, such as the Registrar of Companies and the Department of Environment, to assume their respective responsibilities in accordance with their respective legislations.

“We have managed to get agencies to understand the difference between investment and investor. When it comes to promoting Fiji as an investment destination it’s Investment Fiji. When it comes to providing support and guidance to investors it’s Investment Fiji. When it comes to the implementation of investment projects, the relevant approval and licensing agencies need to ensure that set legal provisions are met. When it comes to the investor entering Fiji it’s the Fiji Immigration Department.”

Koya adds that the Fiji Immigration Department will implement regulations to ensure proper screening of investors before they are granted a permit.

As a result, he adds, if a foreign investor violates permit requirements, the Immigration Department will take appropriate action in accordance with their legislation.