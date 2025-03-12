Bill to boost transparency

Source : Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

Parliament has passed the Audit Bill 2024, paving the way for a modernised framework for the Independent Office of the Auditor General.

Minister for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad stated that the new legislation replaces the outdated Audit Act 1969, introducing updated provisions to enhance the powers, duties, and mandate of the Auditor General.

This is particularly in auditing public accounts and related financial matters.

Prof Prasad emphasized that the Bill will further strengthen the integrity and independence of the Auditor General’s Office.

During the debate, Opposition MPs Alvick Maharaj and Premilla Kumar proposed several amendments, including gender-responsive auditing, stronger protections for individuals under audit, whistleblower safeguards, and the “follow the dollar” principle to improve transparen-cy in the use of public.

