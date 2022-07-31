Bilateral cooperation is crucial: Ratu Wiliame

[Source: Fijian Government]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us an important valuable lesson and that is to build greater bilateral cooperation.

Marking 20 years of relationship between Fiji and Ireland, Ratu Wiliame says this collaboration will help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and address the global challenges facing us.

Ratu Wiliame was speaking at the commemorative celebrations reception in Dublin, Ireland.

He stressed that since the formation of diplomatic relations between Fiji and Ireland in 2002 they have expanded corporation in critical sectors including climate change, ocean, and sustainable development.

“Like most countries recovery from the pandemic is a priority for Fiji, however, as a small island developing state our immediate concern is battling the climate crisis that is affecting our Blue Pacific Ocean, our food security, our livelihood, our coastal communities, our way of life and our very existence.”

Ireland’s Minister of State, Colm Brophy says they now hold a seat on the United Nations Security Council and they’ve sought to advocate for the Small Islands Developing States and the critical challenges they face.

“The new regional partnership is allowing us to support you and your island neighbors in responding to climate-related challenges together and exploring the opportunities for sustainable ocean developments.”

Fiji will continue to pursue additional opportunities with Ireland to take its relationship to greater heights for the benefit of Fijians and other Small Island Developing state members.