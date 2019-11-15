News
Bikers recovering in hospital
December 23, 2019 6:40 am
Two bikers involved in an accident in Nawai Nadi yesterday remain admitted at the Lautoka hospital with severe injuries.
The men underwent emergency surgeries overnight to stabilize their condition.
As of this morning, they remain in the High Dependency Unit.
The two were hit by a station wagon allegedly driven by a man who was heavily intoxicated.
Police are investigating.