Bigitibau spends Father’s Day at work

Most fathers today celebrate father’s day but for Jale Bigitibau, it’s a normal working day to help provide for his family.

Bigitibau who is a bartender at the Peninsula Hotel in Suva says he always does whatever it takes to be the best father to his daughter – even if it means working on father’s day.

Bigitibau says he had to miss this special day to ensure there’s food on the table for his family.

“I have been hearing the words Father’s Day ever since I was little, and I knew that it is for fathers. When I became a dad I knew that being a father comes with a whole lot of responsibilities. This is one. I have to sacrifice Father’s Day celebrations today to be at work. This is what Father’s Day is all about.”

The emotional father from Buretu in Tailevu shares that being a father, at times, means braving life’s various challenges alone – to ensure he could be the best dad to his daughter.

“My family went through a lot of challenges especially when my wife was trying to complete her studies. That when I had to go through a lot of struggles. I never said no to my daughter. I work to ensure I provide for her. Sometimes I walked from home to work and back in order to save money for her and I never regretted it.”

Bigitibau says as father celebrates their Day today, it’s also a time to reflect on the achievements made and cherish everyone including single moms and those that are father figures in their own home.

The 34-year-old while wishing every father the best highlighted that love, respect and compassion are crucial components for one who aspires to be the best dad one can be.