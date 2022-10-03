Biggest carbon emitters must take responsibility: Prasad

The world’s biggest carbon emitters should take responsibility for their contributions to global warming, and its impacts on countries like Fiji.

This was stressed by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama at the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says countries such as Denmark have responded positively with a call to action by discussing the establishment of a financing mechanism to provide compensation for countries affected by natural disasters, as a result of climate change.

“We hope that most of the member countries would have gone back from the General Assembly having listened to what countries like Fiji have been saying, and that in November, that they will come up with much clearer commitments on how they will, and the extent to which they will be providing financial compensation to countries like Fiji, when they experience these types of extreme weather events.”

Prasad says countries have discussed having a financial mechanism ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference or COP27 meeting in Egypt next month.