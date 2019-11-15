Big rush for Diwali sweets

One of Fiji’s largest Indian sweet maker, Bhikabhai & Company says it’s surprised with the increasing number of orders this year despite the pandemic.

Chief Executive Viraaj Kantilal Lad says orders were flowing in and they’ve had to ramp up production to keep up with the demand.

“This year, I would say we did exceptionally well in terms of being able to fulfil customers’ orders. There were some disappointed customers because we ran out of some sweets. Every year, its growth for us.”

Lad says they will be making sweets into the night to cater for the orders in the next two days.

“An area that we have been focusing on is our online business which has really taken off very well. So we’ve had lots of customers order from our website so we’ve shipped to Australia and New Zealand.”

Another sweet outlet Hare Krishna Veggie Way was also is also preparing for a busy night ahead as it fills in last-minute orders.