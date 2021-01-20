Biden sworn in as US President

Joe Biden has this morning been sworn in as the 46th US president, ending one of the most dramatic political transitions in American history.

In his first address as president, Biden made reference to the violent attack on the Capitol – the very site of his swearing in.

“Democracy is fragile. Democracy has prevailed. Now on this hallowed ground, we come together as one nation to carry out the peaceful transfer of power.”

Biden, even before his inauguration had indicated that he will be overturning a number of policies of the Trump administration and says there’s no time to waste.

“We’ll press forward with speed and urgency for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities, much to repair, much to repair, much to heal and much to gain.”

The 46th US President also sent out a strong message that politically motivated violence or extremism will not be allowed to fester any longer..

“The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer. A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear and now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism and we will defeat.”

Donald Trump, who has not formally conceded to Mr Biden, is not attending the ceremony.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice-president ahead of Mr Biden.

She is the first woman – and the first black and Asian-American person – to serve in the role.