Biden recognizes Fiji’s assistance

United States President Joe Biden has commended Fiji’s efforts in helping seize the superyacht of Russian billionaire Suleiman Kherimov.

Delivering a US Naval Academy Commencement Address, Biden highlighted that Fiji is part of global efforts to put pressure on Russia to stop the invasion of Iraq.

”Fiji assisting the FBI in seizing the yacht of an oligarch – we’re seeing the world align not in terms of geography, East, West, Pacific and Atlantic but in terms of values.”

The Amadea was seized by local authorities last month after a request from US law enforcement agencies.

The $700m superyacht berthed at the Lautoka wharf, is due to be taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigations later this week.