Biden delivers speech

Biden’s first address after news organizations projected him the winner of the presidential election has ended.

Biden gave a message of unity and promised to lead for all Americans, regardless of who they voted for.

He said the coronavirus would be his first priority and hailed his historic vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

The evening ended with fireworks and drone display that spelt out Biden and 46 in the sky, as the song You make my dreams come true by Hall and Oates and The best by Tina Turner played

Biden recited words from Psalm 91, a verse in the Bible, that he said had special meaning for his deceased son Beau that “captures the faith that sustains me”.

He offered in the “hope that it can provide some comfort, solace to 230,000 Americans that lost a loved one to this terrible virus this year.”

Biden said he is proud of the diverse society that elected him and Kamala Harris the first woman vice president.

The election has seen the highest turnout since 1900. Mr Biden has won more than 74 million votes so far, the most ever for a US presidential candidate.