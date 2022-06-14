Bid to strengthen ties: Seruiratu

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi [L] and Minister for Defence, National Security, and Policing Inia Seruiratu.

Fiji will make the most of all its relationships amid growing ties with China and other countries around the world.

Minister for Defence, National Security, and Policing Inia Seruiratu highlighted this while responding to questions raised during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The question was centred on the recent visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Fijian government’s stance on China’s growing influence in the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu reiterated that Fiji values all the relationships it shares with developed countries.

He said this was because they assist in developing the country’s capacity to address issues of interest.

“We are vigilant and we are smartly looking at all the opportunities and how we can make the most of the relationships we have.”

Seruiratu adds that regional security could not be achieved without domestic stability and China is a key development partner.

The minister also acknowledged the United States government and the two neighbouring countries for being a driver of development in the region.

“We are grateful to the Americans for what they did especially after World War II, but things have changed, and I have talked about adapting.”

Seruiratu says Fiji’s priority is ensuring that world powers include measures to fight climate change in their projects and policies as it threatens the existence and wellbeing of the Pacific people.