Bicycle lane considered to ease traffic

The Fiji Roads Authority is looking at bicycle lanes to try and ease traffic congestion around Fiji.

The Public Accounts Committee has tabled in parliament a report on the review of the Management of Traffic Congestion.

The committee has made several recommendations to ease traffic congestion including a revamp of the Bicycle Act before bicycle lanes are introduced.

The FRA has already told the Committee that the first dedicated bicycle lanes will be built along Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive and Laucala Bay Road in Suva.

Committee Chair Alvick Maharaj says most strategies lower energy use and pollution, but it is important to note how they will affect economic growth.

“Traffic congestion is a sign of economic growth but if not properly managed, it can have negative implications that neutralize the factors that drove the same economic growth in the first place. In Fiji, the Household Travel Survey 2018 report shows not only increased household car ownership but also increased local tourism, increased travel time for official work with low vehicle occupancy with 67 percent of vehicles carrying no passengers.”

The recommendations include national discussions to ease traffic congestion, introducing sensor traffic lights that change based on the number of vehicles on the road, and a dedicated bus lane in largely populated towns and cities.

The Committee also suggests closing one opposite lane during peak hours.