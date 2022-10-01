Bhawani Dayal Arya College turns 50

[Source: Fijian Government]

The Bhawani Dayal Arya College in Nakasi, Nausori yesterday held its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The theme for the celebrations was “honouring our past and creating our future”.

The celebration was attended by parents, old scholars, over 800 students and 56 staff, and other stakeholders.

As part of the celebration, the College also launched its magazine titled ‘Eureka’ and unveiled the Golden Jubilee Plaque.

A number of functions were part of the celebrations including speeches, traditional items, and drama by students.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says these remarkable years should be a proud and special moment to celebrate the outstanding achievements of this institution.

“The Ministry always aims to produce holistic development of our students and again I emphasis that this is one of those schools that excels both academically and in other areas.”

At the celebration, the College also announced that the master plan for a new hall gas been approved with construction to begin next year.