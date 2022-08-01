Bhatnagar joins Hindu celebrations in Navua

[Source: Ministry Of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation]

Cultural events are a good reflection of the Fijian Government to ensure that all Fijians are able to fully engage in their religious, traditional and cultural activities of choice.

These were the sentiments of Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar as Hindu devotees around the country gathered for the religious rituals, fasting and celebrations.

Bhatnagar was speaking at the celebrations at the Navua branch of the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam, where this year’s annual fire walking ceremony will mark the 90th year of the Maha Mariamman Kovil temple.

Bhatnagar says the presence of youth at the event is a positive assurance that the Sangam traditions and South Indian culture is well carried forward to the coming generations.

She congratulated Mother Sangam and Sangam youth for working in harmony with TISI Sangam.

The temple in Navua was established in 1932 and since then, the Sangam culture and tradition has been instrumental in creating paths of success for several devoted followers.

The seven-day annual religious celebrations concluded yesterday with selected devotee participating in the fire-walking ceremony.



Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar at the Maha Mariamman Kovil temple.