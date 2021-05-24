Home

Bhagwan calls on Australia not to bastardize its neighbors

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 6, 2021 4:25 pm

The General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches is calling on Australia not to bastardize its Pacific neighbors and commit to reducing carbon emissions.

Reverend James Bhaghwan in a side event at the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland joined other climate activists calling on Australia to work with its Pacific neighbors.

“To Australia, I say the Pacific is watching and to my Christian brothers in the Political leadership of Australia to love your neighbor. If you want to use the word vuvale, you have to love your neighbor. You have to love the Pacific.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bhagwan in the context of climate change also called on Australia not to bully its Pacific neighbors and to make real commitment and financing.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison had earlier indicated their country’s pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He however adds that plan would not include ending Australia’s fossil fuel sectors.

The Australian government will be doubling funding to $2B with $200M for resilience and mitigation projects to help the Pacific Islands deal with the consequences of climate change.

