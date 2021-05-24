Home

Beware of Online scams

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 6:08 am

The Consumer Council has received 12 new cases for online scams in January.

Consumer council CEO, Seema Shandil says online traders failed to provide ordered items despite payments being made.

Shandil adds that such traders obtain cash from customers via M-paisa or internet banking and later delete their online pages and block customers’ phone contact.

“There are some traders online trading without the intension of supplying the goods so consumers need to be very vigilent with whom they are trading with when they are purchasing online”.


Consumer council CEO, Seema Shandil

The Council says they face difficulty tracking a few traders as they provide wrong details however despite that in some cases they managed to negotiate for refunds.

