Beware of online scams

The Fiji Police Force is reminding people not to click any links or open any attachments on social media or electronic email from unfamiliar sources.

Police stated they have reports involving Fijians who have sent more than $2000 to scammers that conned people out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely telling them that they could receive packages containing thousands of Euros.

There is also an increase in reports involving scammers pretending to be legitimate online sellers of electronic gadgets and designer clothes.

Members of the public are advised to be aware that opening unverified links will allow hackers to gain personal information.

Fake links provided will either be from a financial institution or a message stating you have won something.

Police have urged people to be cautious, and if you know that you have not engaged in any dealings with any institution, or organization or entered a competition, do not click on the links that may be sent to you.

Fijians have been instructed to be alert online as there is a real threat of someone accessing your personal information and you could lose thousands of your hard-earned money.