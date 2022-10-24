Beware of misleading ads: Consumer Council

[File Photo]

The general public is urged to be wary of deceptive sales and promotions.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil claims that misleading advertisements are common in the market during festive and holiday seasons.

She claims that the Council has received approximately 250 complaints about this issue since January 2021.

According to Shandil, while advertisements are designed to have an effect on consumers, the most common types are incorrect pricing, false specials, and discounts.

She says another common type of misleading advertisement discovered through the Trader Watch program, is the absence of the original price of products in advertisements displaying discounted prices.

She adds that if merchants claim that a product is on sale, they must display the product’s original price to ensure customers understand how much they are saving.

Shandil says the Council will be monitoring businesses for any misleading advertisements, and consumers are encouraged to report such instances.