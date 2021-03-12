Beware of man claiming to be a director of TLTB

An iTaukei man has been frequenting a number of locations within the Tailevu Province claiming to be a director of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The TLTB is warning the public to beware of this individual.

The TLTB has been informed that this individual recently visited the village of Naitutu in Tailevu, allegedly making promised to the landowner concerning their lease monies.

The public is being reminded that TLTB officers going onto the field must carry proper identification cards.

It says lease applications and dealing over iTaukei land must involve and can only be approved by TLTB.

The TLTB is also stressing that payments should be made at any TLTB office, MH outlet, Post Fiji outlet, or via TLTB’s designated bank accounts and official receipts must be issued for all payments.

The public is reminded that if they come into contact with any individual claiming to work for TLTB and does not carry a proper ID, they must contact their nearest TLTB office.

It is also reminding the public to remain vigilant and make inquiries where there is any uncertainty or suspicion involving iTaukei land or dealing relating to iTaukei land.