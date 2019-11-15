Beware of lies from Opposition: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged Fijians to beware of lies being spread by Opposition members on social media.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Parai-minisita programme, Bainimarama said lies about the iTaukei losing their land is a political agenda which will only draw Fiji back.

Bainimarama stressed that all iTaukei land is safe and issues being raised by SODELPA about iTaukei land ownership and the iQoliqoli Bill are all lies.

“All this is coming from the Opposition to politicize the move by the government. The recent talk about the i-Qoliqoli bill which has shaken our country for a while is a prime example. This is another move from SODELPA, they are indirectly asking for your votes.”

The Prime Minister has stood by the decision to abolish the proposed Qoliqoli Bill which was being touted by the then Soqososo Duavata ni Lewenivanua or SDL in 2006.

“The i-Qoliqoli Bill made two men fought over an i-Qoliqoli using a knife. This is even before the bill was passed. So imagine if we enact the bill?? The enactment of the bill will affect the tourism sector as landowners will decide on what to be done to their i-Qoliqoli. This was the initial decision made by the first government to leave the i-Qoliqoli to the government. Let it be that way.”

Bainimarama also rubbished Facebook comments by Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula that iTaukei land is not safe with the FijiFirst government.

“The Opposition especially Niko Nawaikula said that the government does not care about i-Taukei. He says that the government does not follow the procedures in place in ensuring the safety of i-Taukei land. Niko should make time to go down to the Ministry of i-Taukei and see the extensive work by the Ministry in recording the Vola ni Kawa Bula data the mapping of village boundaries and the registration of i-Qoliqoli and other programmes for the safety of i-Taukei.”

He says the government is working to ensure that Fiji remains a multiracial nation which will always leave no one behind.