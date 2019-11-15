Home

Beware of job scam says FRA

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 12, 2020 12:35 pm
FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore

The Fiji Roads Authority has lodged a complaint with the police regarding a false recruitment process related to non-existent job openings making rounds in the Northern Division.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the scammer is obtaining financial advantage by deception of $150 for the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), with current total amounting to $3000 in order to secure jobs at the organization.

Moore says the FRA does not request money for any employment opportunities or for the PPE, and all their vacancies are advertised in the local daily and on their website.

Moore has warned job seekers to refrain from paying anything as this is not a prerequisite.

He also pleaded for people to not provide any personal information such as bank account details, birth certificates, identification cards when asked by these scammers.

Job seekers are urged to enquire first at the organization should they have any suspicions about advertised positions at the FRA.

Police has told FBC News that an investigation is now underway.

