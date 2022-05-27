Beware of impersonators, warns Ministry

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is warning Fijians to beware of an impersonator representing themselves as a staff member of the Ministry.

The Ministry in a statement says the impersonator is even fraudulently obtaining money from individuals for application to the Pacific Labour Scheme.

The public is urged to be vigilant of such impersonators and advised that any youth and sports development related matters are only carried out from the Ministry’s main branches in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa.

It says Youth and Sports development matters are not dealt with at any other Ministry Branch Offices.

However, all its other sub-offices in Nausori, Sigatoka and Nadi are taking care of matters with the Ministry.

It says all Ministry Staff are required to carry official identity cards when on duty in their Branch Offices.

The staff engaged in vehicle-based work or carrying out outreach work in the field, always carry official Ministry identity cards.

The public is urged to ask for their identity card to verify that the person with whom they are dealing with is a Ministry official.

If you are in doubt, call 3315960 or summon a Fiji Police Officer.