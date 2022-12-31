Fake page lures Fijians to disclose personal information

[File Photo]

Fijians have once again been urged to be vigilant on social media platform and refrain from disclosing personal details.

In a recent case, the Consumer Council of Fiji has come across a Facebook page titled “Vodafone Fans” which has over 15,000 followers.

This page has been allegedly luring members into providing their personal details such as credit card numbers in order to win a brand-new Toyota Hilux.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says following an investigation, they established the page is fake.

Shandil says consumers need to be cautious of those individuals who are looking to rip them off their hard-earned money.

She says the council continuously calls for consumers to exercise proper due diligence, however, the fact that this particular post had over 31,000 comments from consumers is painting a very worrying picture altogether.

Shandil adds an easy way to verify a brand on social media is by looking out for a verified badge on their page or profile.

The verified badge means Facebook has confirmed that the page or profile is the authentic presence of the public figure or brand it represents.