Beware of bogus agents on PALM Scheme

The PALM consultation that was held few days back.

Members of the Public are being urged to not be misled by bogus agents in relation to the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

The Government is calling on interested Fijians who wish to be employed under the PALM Scheme in the Aged-Care sector need to undergo training programs for six months with the only recognized institution which is the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC).

People are urged to be careful as there are organizations that are carrying out Aged-Care training in two or three weeks.

Fijians are to note that qualifications from these institutions are not recognized under the PALM scheme.

Those who have any further questions about the PALM Scheme are advised to contact the National Employment Center office or drop by the main office, on the ground floor, Civic House, Suva.