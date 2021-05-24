Better health facilities needed in outer islands

Improving health infrastructure in the Lau Group will be prioritised over the next few months, because of a high risk of COVID transmission.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete who this morning returned from a tour of Lau says the risk of more transmissions on the island remains.

He adds, therefore, it’s vital to invest in facilities and upskilling health workers in the rural and maritime zone.

The Minister also assessed the damage on Vanaubalavu, Lakeba, and Moala following the volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tidal waves on the islands.

His team distributed relief items, ration, drinking water, and COVID-safety kits.

“There is a ship going to Vanuabalavu on the 28th. We will try to put a truck or two on that boat and take new x-ray machines to them and some other equipment we think they need on the ground. And just increasing their ability to have back-up electricity in terms of providing generators that we have available.”

Doctor Waqainabete stresses that water on these islands remain safe for consumption as endorsed by the mineral resources officers after conducting their scientific research and thorough assessment.

The Minister commended the hard yards put in by the team on the ground over the past few days.

“We have an institutional intellectual knowledge in Fiji on response to disaster. And it becomes part and parcel of what we do as a government.”

Meanwhile, the second government team that was deployed to Ono-i-Lau, Moce and Vatoa will arrive in Suva this afternoon.

The lights of Suva beckon this morning. My personal appreciation to the civil servants, @Rfmf_Media personnel and the MV Veivueti crew for a job well done in Vanuablavu, Lakeba and Moala. Also; gratitude for the hard working civil servants, Turaganikoro and Village nurses. pic.twitter.com/MfH5A9uoca — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) January 25, 2022