Better collaboration is vital: Captain Tawake

A MOU has been signed between the Fiji Navy and the Fisheries Ministry to cover areas not addressed in previous partnerships.

Navy Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake says these deal with enforcement and the MoU is vital for capacity building, training, information sharing, and better collaboration.

“At the bigger level, it enforces Fiji’s national security architecture in the way that we look at our Fisheries resources especially in tackling IUU”

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Ministry Pene Baleinabuli says the agreement signifies their longstanding relationship with the Fiji Navy.

“One of the Outcomes that we hope will come out of the MOU is that we will minimize or hopefully eradicate illegal fishing within our exclusive economic zone”

Balenabuli says they will continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure proper surveillance of our seas.