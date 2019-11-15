Best days yet to come as Fiji celebrates 50th anniversary

As Fiji celebrates its 50th year of independence, Fijians have been urged not only to look back and reflect but to look more into the future as the best days are yet to come.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen the spirits of Northerners who turned up to mark the celebration at Subrail Park today.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Alvick Maharaj while officiating the FIJI50 celebration says Fijians must stay united.

“While our borders may be closed today we are still one of the world’s most desirable tourist destinations. Our success is not owed to luck or chance. It has come because our people with their diverse strengths and skills have together propelled Fiji forward.”

Labasa Town Council Administrator Doreen Robinson says the pandemic has taught Fijians to move ahead in unity.

“Today we gather as a resilient nation of people. We count our blessings and we shall keep moving forward. Let us stay united as a god-fearing, law-abiding nation and today begin the journey into the next 50 years.”

Several activities such as tree planting and sporting events were also organized to mark 50 years of independence in Labasa today.