Beqa Lagoon initiative to safeguard ecosystem

A mangrove planting program is being undertaken in Beqa to restore the marine ecosystem as this is the main source of food for the villagers.

The Pacific Blue Foundation, through its Beqa Lagoon initiative, is focusing on facilitating nature-based solutions to alleviate poverty and enhance community development

Beqa Lagoon initiative program manager says this initiative aims to preserve some of the most endangered species of the marine ecosystem found in the Beqa Lagoon that are threatened by climate change.

“Beqa Lagoon is looking into a variety of sites whether lush number of forests which are nursery grounds or habitats for diversity of different creatures from turtles to hammer hock sharks”



PBF is working directly with local communities to develop and implement mangrove and coral reef restoration programs

The projects also focus on educating the people of Beqa about the Lagoon’s fragile ecosystem and ways in which it can be preserved.