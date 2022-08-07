Beqa Island under spotlight for marijuana cultivation

Drone shot of the marijuana farm in Beqa Island. [Source: Supplied]

A team of police officers is on Beqa island following the discovery of more than 600 plants believed to be marijuana.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says teams from the Police Special Response Unit and Southern Division were deployed to the island where they were briefed about the alleged cultivation of the drug.

A drone was deployed, confirming the existence of the farm, and a team trekked to the hilltop where more than 600 plants believed to be marijuana were discovered.

He says a man in his 30s was also arrested after he was found with plants believed to be marijuana and remains in custody.

ACP Khan says more information has been received about more farms on the island and the team is continuing their operation.

He says the support of the vanua and traditional leaders has been identified as an integral component of combating the cultivation of illicit drugs in Fiji.

ACP Khan recently met with the Turaga ni Koro’s and Tikina representatives from Beqa and the Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police Pita Keni, following which a joint drug operation was carried out on the island.

He has commended the show of support for efforts to combat the illicit cultivation of illegal drugs.

ACP Khan adds that they have also received information about other maritime areas where the cultivation is happening, and once the information is verified, the WATERPOL Unit is expected to be deployed.