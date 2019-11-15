Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Bench warrant considered against owner of ill-treated dogs

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 7, 2020 4:55 pm
Police have confirmed a bench warrant may be issued to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals so they can retrieve dogs that are allegedly being ill-treated.

Police have confirmed a bench warrant may be issued to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals so they can retrieve dogs that are allegedly being ill-treated.

Police Spokesperson Savaira Tabua says this follows reports received yesterday from concerned neighbors and the SPCA regarding a case of animal cruelty where a man allegedly kicks and beats his dogs.

Tabua says officers will also assist in retrieving the dogs and will provide any assistance needed.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier, concerned resident Raynal Singh said he made several attempts to confront the dog owner.

“Around my community people were just looking at what was happening but no one was taking any action regarding it. So what I decided to do is actually go and confront the person and ask him what he was really doing and why he was doing it. He had a very unrealistic explanation to what was happening. He started beating the dog and I think it was a very inhumane thing for him to do.”

Singh hopes that calls to the authorities will ensure proper care is given to the four dogs he claims have been ill-treated by his neighbor for some time.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.