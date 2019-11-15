Bench warrant considered against owner of ill-treated dogs

Police have confirmed a bench warrant may be issued to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals so they can retrieve dogs that are allegedly being ill-treated.

Police Spokesperson Savaira Tabua says this follows reports received yesterday from concerned neighbors and the SPCA regarding a case of animal cruelty where a man allegedly kicks and beats his dogs.

Tabua says officers will also assist in retrieving the dogs and will provide any assistance needed.

Earlier, concerned resident Raynal Singh said he made several attempts to confront the dog owner.

“Around my community people were just looking at what was happening but no one was taking any action regarding it. So what I decided to do is actually go and confront the person and ask him what he was really doing and why he was doing it. He had a very unrealistic explanation to what was happening. He started beating the dog and I think it was a very inhumane thing for him to do.”

Singh hopes that calls to the authorities will ensure proper care is given to the four dogs he claims have been ill-treated by his neighbor for some time.