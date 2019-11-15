Home

Belego residents hoping to build back better

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 12:30 pm

Residents of Belego Savusavu are hoping to build back better with assistance from the government after Tropical Cyclone Yasa devastated their livelihood.

74-year-old Julian Whippy says TC Yasa was the strongest cyclone he has ever experienced in his lifetime.

Whippy acknowledged the support from the government during hard times, hoping to return to a normal life again.

Article continues after advertisement

“We needed help but we have got it now. Mr Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum thank you very much for being with us today. I do believe we are going to move forward and nothing is going to stop us. We will work together and we will keep on moving.”

There were 63 houses in Belego, 16 have been destroyed by the category five cyclone.

Farmers are heartbroken that they can’t do much for their families this Christmas.

They were however, glad to receive relief assistance.

The residents while sharing their experience said they are lucky to have survived the Cyclone without any major injuries.

 

