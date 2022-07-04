Bekker appointed as new LTA CEO

[File Photo]

British national Flagon Bekker is the new Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority for a three-year term.

The announcement was made this morning at the LTA Headquarters in Nasinu.

Board Chair, James Sowane says Bekker was selected after a rigorous merit-based recruitment process that included local and international applicants.

Article continues after advertisement

Sowane says at least 50 percent of the applicants were locals.

He says in the post-COVID-19 era, it is critical for LTA to have a strong business leader who can lead the Authority towards its strategic focus on sustainability, digital transformation and re-setting the people culture of the organization.

Bekker says he looks forward to building strong customer service within the LTA.

He has more than 20 years of experience having worked across the energy and associated services value chains.

He recently served in Papua New Guinea’s largest energy company.